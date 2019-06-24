Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

God of War fan (and professional games artist) Yong Yi Lee has some ideas for a God of War sequel, and instead of writing them down in an overly-long Reddit/Tumblr post, has instead sketched it out.



The gist: Kratos seems upset and is caught up in Ragnarök, and has to kill a lot of Gods. So pretty much in line with the rest of the series, then.

You can see more of Lee’s work at his ArtStation page.

