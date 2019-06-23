Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Huang Fan is a freelance artist and illustrator who has worked on things like the Rampage movie and Blur’s Destiny 2 animation.



You can see more of his stuff at his ArtStation page.

