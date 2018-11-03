Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Julien Desroy is a 3D artist who has worked at places like Gameloft and Axis Animation (Destiny 2, League of Legends).



You can see more of Julien’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

