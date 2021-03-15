A countdown site has launched for Project Wolf, an upcoming entry in the Metal Saga series. According to the site, work has begun on a “completely new” game. As of writing, more information will be revealed in 69 days.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
