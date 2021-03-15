Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A countdown site has launched for Project Wolf, an upcoming entry in the Metal Saga series. According to the site, work has begun on a “completely new” game. As of writing, more information will be revealed in 69 days. 

