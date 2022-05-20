Speaking with men’s lifestyle site Leo, actor Norman Reedus seems to suggest that not only will there be a sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, but that production has “just started.” This piece of information comes in the middle of a wide-ranging interview where the actor discusses his time on The Walking Dead, his friendship with other actors and celebrities, and, of course, his time working with video game auteur, Hideo Kojima.

It kind of doesn’t get any more direct than this. After discussing his upcoming book, “The Ravaged,” as well as the coming end to The Walking Dead, interviewer Ilaria Urbinati mentions Death Stranding to which the actor replies very directly:

Okay, so you got the book going on, you’ve got the final season coming out, then the spinoff, and you’re filming Death Stranding, the video game. We just started the second one.

Now before we all start spinning our own speculations about how one might continue the story of Death Stranding, it’s worth mentioning that “second one” could refer perhaps to another game he’s working on with Kojima, or something else entirely.

After this potentially huge piece of information said in six simple words, Reedus recounts the story of how Guillermo Del Toro introduced him to “a guy named Hideo Kojima” and how their work together survived the ill-fated Silent Hills project, and went on to talk a bit about how his “digital DNA” was captured for the game, a process he described as “so complicated and beautiful.”

As many may already know, mere whispers of anything Kojima-related breeds wild conspiracy theories and speculation. Simply looking at the marketing for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, as well as other times he toyed with expectations, might explain why fans tend to be so excessively speculative about the legendary game developer’s work. As a result, getting a seemingly straightforward answer about an upcoming Kojima game is rather…unexpected. Aside from tweets about what music he’s listening to on his Walkman (because of course Kojima would have a walkman in 2022), Kojima recently posted an interesting image of him arranging some Ultraman toys with one word: “EXPERIMENTING.”

Fans of Kojima’s work may remember that he has been known to use toys when working on a game, so make of that what you will.

Kotaku has reached out to Kojima Productions for comment on this story.