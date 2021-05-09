Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

A Clean Cut

Illustration: Didier Nguyen
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Didier Nguyen is a concept artist at Blizzard who has previously worked on games like the Spyro Reignited and Crash 4.

We’ve featured Didier’s art before, but that was a few years ago and he’s done loads of cool stuff since, so we’re taking a fresh look tonight!

You can see more of Didier’s work at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
undefined
Illustration: Didier Nguyen
