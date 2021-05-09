A Clean Cut

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Didier Nguyen is a concept artist at Blizzard who has previously worked on games like the Spyro Reignited and Crash 4.



We’ve featured Didier’s art before, but that was a few years ago and he’s done loads of cool stuff since, so we’re taking a fresh look tonight !

You can see more of Didier’s work at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

Illustration : Didier Nguyen

