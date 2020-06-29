Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

A $3,200 Pikachu Engagement Ring That Looks Kinda NSFW

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled A $3,200 Pikachu Engagement Ring That Looks Kinda NSFW
Image: Ginza Tanaka
The Pokémon Company is once again teaming up with Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka for Pocket Monster themed engagement ring. The center is a diamond, and the two things sticking out are supposed to be, uh?

Dicks? They look like dicks. But, they are not dicks.

Illustration for article titled A $3,200 Pikachu Engagement Ring That Looks Kinda NSFW
Image: Ginza Tanaka
They are supposed to be Pikachu ears. (That really look like dicks.)

Available via Pokémon Center Online in Japan, the rings come in 18k gold (pictured) and platinum, with each priced at 346,500 yen ($3232.27). The diamond is a 0.3ct stone. 

Ginza Tanaka has collaborated with The Pokémon Company before on wedding rings, but this is the most phallic one yet!

