We’ve seen some ingenious Labo designs lately, but this one from an Australian contest winner takes the cardboard cake.



Not content with building something small and cute that sits on a desk, Jordan Booth from Australia won Nintendo’s local Labo competition with this life-size replica of Zelda’s Master Cycle Zero, complete with moving handlebars, rocking motion and even headlights.

Like everyone else, Nintendo’s Labo team was “completely blown away by the sheer scale, complexity, and faithfulness of this life-size reproduction”

The other Australian winner, this “Marionette”, is also amazing: