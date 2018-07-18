Nintendo’s Labo came with a bunch of stuff you could craft, but fans taking part in a competition have come up with a bunch of new/improved designs, ranging from big red dinosaurs to solar powered accordions to interactive teapots.



The Nintendo Labo Creators Contest (one of the prizes was that sweet Labo-themed Switch we posted about a while back) had a range of different categories, including a kids-only field, decorations on existing designs and most ambitious of all, all-new designs.

Some of the best entries were:

SOLAR-POWERED ACCORDION by Momonga906

THE LEGEND OF MUSIC by Chris

ANALOG CLOCK + ALARM by iRamos99

LABO TEA TIME by JoeProgram

Ah I love the teapot (and it’s accompanying game!) so much. It’s so Nintendo, it’s shocking it came from outside the company and not from within.

You can see more of the winners at the contest’s homepage.