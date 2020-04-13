$300 Controller For Hatsune Miku Project Diva On Nintendo Switch And PS4

Image : Sega

Hatsune Miku is no stranger to big, expensive controllers. The latest Hatsune Miku games are no exception.



Peripheral-maker Hori is releasing a dedicated controller for the Switch game Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39 as well as one for the PS4 game Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX.

Both are priced at 34,980 yen plus tax ($323). Famitsu reports that pre-orders start in Japan today. No word about an international release.

