Kotaku EastJapan

$300 Controller For Hatsune Miku Project Diva On Nintendo Switch And PS4

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:hatsune miku
Illustration for article titled $300 Controller For iHatsune Miku Project Diva/i On Nintendo Switch And PS4
Image: Sega
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Hatsune Miku is no stranger to big, expensive controllers. The latest Hatsune Miku games are no exception. 

Peripheral-maker Hori is releasing a dedicated controller for the Switch game Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39 as well as one for the PS4 game Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX.

Both are priced at 34,980 yen plus tax ($323). Famitsu reports that pre-orders start in Japan today. No word about an international release. 

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s impressions of the Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39’s demo. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

