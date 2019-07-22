$30 million seemed like an absurd amount of money for the prize pool at Fortnite’s first World Cup event, but Dota 2 has just surpassed it. Earlier this morning, the prize pool for the Valve-sponsored International 2019 hit $30.1 million and it’s still rising, making it the biggest cash prize ever in esports.
