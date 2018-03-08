Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story is getting a remake for the 3DS some time in 2019. It’ll also include new content Nintendo is calling “Bowser Jr.’s Journey.” Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga got a remake last year which was excellent, but Bowser’s Inside Story was an even better DS game, though 2019 is a ways out.
