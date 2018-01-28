PlayStation Network is currently experiencing some problems. A note on the service’s status page reads: “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”
PlayStation Network is currently experiencing some problems. A note on the service’s status page reads: “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”