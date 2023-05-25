Nintendo just updated The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to version 1.1.2, and while the company’s official patch notes don’t mention it, users are reporting that many of the game’s notorious (and handy!) duplication glitches have been removed.



As we’ve reported, there have been a few ways found for players to get easy access to loads of resources and items in the game and even stack power-ups, but it appears that at least some of those are now gone as part of the patch.

Advertisement

Nintendo’s official notes only mention:

Ver. 1.1.2 (Released May 25, 2023) Audio Bug Fixes - Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions. Additional Fixes - Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point. - Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Anyone used to Nintendo’s vague patch notes won’t be surprised by this, but that “Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience” line can sure cover a lot of ground.

Advertisement Advertisement

Users are reporting in this Reddit thread that various duplication glitches are no longer working, while our own internal testing has found that the paragliding one in particular has also been affected.

Because more of these glitches were being discovered seemingly every day, we don’t yet know if all of them have been patched out, or if there are still some lying undiscovered in the game waiting to be exploited. But if using these workarounds has made life easier for you, and you want to keep doing it, you might want to disable auto-updates for your console/game if you still have time to do it (if you hadn’t already by the time you’re reading this you might be too late, sorry!)