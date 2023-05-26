Once again, Link starts his journey scarcely clothed i n The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While there are a few clothing items near where Link starts out in the massive tutorial area, along with an OP shield, I was hoping for a specific item early on. I’m talking about the Champion’s Tunic, which you can use to see an enemy’s exact HP gauge, meaning with numbers rather than just the bar. Plus, you can upgrade this Tears of the Kingdom gear with the Great Fairies.

In Breath of the Wild, this was fairly easy to obtain. You would get the Champion’s Tunic from Impa in Kakariko Village after completing the first Captured Memories mission. This can be done quite early in the game, so I was surprised to find that such a classic garb wasn’t so easy to obtain this time around. It’s also been upgraded to Champion’s Leathers.

Where to find the Champion’s Leather Location in Tears of the Kingdom

There’s actually a clue about where to find the Champion’s Leathers in Zelda’s Secret Well behind Link’s house (no, you’re not the only one asking questions about their co-habitation). In the secret cave cubby, you’ll find Zelda’s diary, which you can read. This tells you where to find the Champion’s Leathers and launches the “A New Champion’s Tunic” Side Quest.

“No matter where I go to offer aid, Link remains at my side—a kindness that has taken a visible toll on this clothing,” Zelda’s diary reads. “That’s why I’ve put an order in for a new and improved Champion’s Tunic, just for him. I just can’t wait to see the look on his face when I surprise him with it! I’ll hide it in the throne room so he won’t find it until after our investigation. Even he would never expect that the torches are the key.”

How to get the Champion’s Leathers In Tears of the Kingdom

So, Hyrule Castle Throne Room, torches. Got it. Unfortunately, Hyrule Castle is a bit higher up than it once was. There are a few ways to get to Hyrule Castle in Tears of the Kingdom. You can glide over from Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, though you’ll need more than a single circle of stamina, or you can use a Zonai contraption to get some height. You can also use the Zora armor to swim up waterfalls, which can prove helpful. I made my way over from the Skyview Tower, and ate some energizing food to recharge my stamina mid-way through. You’ll want to land right by the main entrance, from there, you can simply walk right in. The throne will be elevated on the far side of the room with stairs stretching to the left and right. There are two braziers in front of the throne. Light those, either with flint or some Fire Fruit attached to arrows. Once both are lit, the statue behind the throne will move, revealing a chest underneath. Inside, you’ll find the Champion’s Leathers.

Looks like Zelda hooked you up with a fancy leather shoulder guard. It still has a base defense of 5, though.

