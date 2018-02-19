This weekend, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu won Olympic gold. In Japan, people were excited and online, they quickly pointed out that Hanyu’s dramatic poses and intense stares look like something straight from Final Fantasy.



Makes sense as he’s skated to Final Fantasy music before (here and here).

On Twitter, folks noticed that Hanyu looked like a character drawn by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Which lead to the inevitable Photoshops:

Namely, this one, which has been retweeted over 70,000 times and liked over 135,000 times. It inspired numerous other Photoshops.

