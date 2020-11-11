Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Video games are for everyone

- Kotaku -

Advertisement

News

YouTube Is Down, So No, It's Not Just You

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:youtube
youtubegoogle
Save
Illustration for article titled YouTube Is Down, So No, Its Not Just You
Image: YouTube / Kotaku

YouTube is suffering one hell of an outage right now, with not just its video playback but accompanying services like YouTube music also down for the count.

Advertisement

I first noticed it about an hour ago while...looking up old Homeworld videos, then quickly noticed that my YouTube Music playback (I keep music playing in the background all day while doing this) had also stopped.

My colleagues from around the world started saying the same thing, and then:

Advertisement

So relax, that stupid GTA video or recap of your favourite Netflix show you were planning on watching can wait an hour or two.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Now 2021 Cosplay Shows Are Being Cancelled As Well

How To Move Your PlayStation 4 Stuff To Your PlayStation 5

Tips For Playing Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

DISCUSSION