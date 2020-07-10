Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

It’s summertime. In Japan, right now, it’s the rainy season. Wherever you are, it might be hot and maybe even humid. So let’s stay inside and watch some anime!
Below are this season’s latest shows. Which ones are you watching? Let us know in the comments below.
Baki The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Action, Drama, Martial Arts
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Baki is back to grapple, bust more heads, and kick more ass.
Deca-Dence
Studio: NUT
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl loses her arm and her dad in a battle with mysterious creatures and dreams of becoming a warrior.
Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime schoolgirls discover their love of fishing.
Fire Force Season 2
Studio: David Production
Genre: Action, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime in which humans are suddenly bursting into flames and it’s up to these supernatural firefighters to put them out.
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once yet again, for another helping.
Fugou Keiji: Balance:Unlimited (The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited)
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Police
Premiere Date: July 16
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An earnest detective butts heads with his very wealthy new partner who tries to solve everything with money.
Gibiate
Studio: Lunch Box | Studio Elle
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Martial Arts
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Yoshitaka Amano’s character designs are brought to life in an anime in which a disease has infected people, turning them into monsters.
The God of High School
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Comedy, Martial Arts, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student enters a fighting tournament to decide who exactly is the god of high school.
Great Pretender
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Con-men do their best to take advantage of others and make a quick buck—or rather, yen.
Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 2
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Mecha
Premiere Date: July 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a virtual reality massive multiplayer online game called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.
Hero Mask
Studio: Pierrot
Genre: Drama, Police, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A futuristic police story in which sleuths try to unlock the secrets of a mysterious mask.
Japan Sinks
Studio: Science Saru
Genre: Adventure, Disaster, Drama
Premiere Date: July 9
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: A series of earthquakes causes Japan to sink, with survivors doing their best to stay alive.
Kanojo, Okarishimasu
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: July 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting dumped, a young man starts renting a girlfriend to keep up appearances with his family.
Kyojinzoku no Hanayome (Titan’s Bride)
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Boys Love, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Coolmic
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy is suddenly transported to another world, where a giant prince takes him as his bride.
Lapis Re:Lights
Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab
Genre: Idol, Magical Girl, Music, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls train to become idol singers.
The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon king is reincarnated in a peaceful world.
Monster Girl Doctor
Studio: Arvo Animation
Genre: Comedy, Harem, Ecchi, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world where monsters live with humans, this doctor specializes in treating monster girls.
Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice: Evol X Love
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Drama, Music, Romance
Premiere Date: July 15
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman inherits her family business, and four husband dudes all with special superpowers enter her life.
Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Supernatural investigators Muhyo and Roji return to do more supernatural investigating.
Ninja Collection
Studio: Ilca, TIA, Drawiz
Genre: Action, Ninja
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of handsome ninja boys do their best to save the world with their ancient ninja skills.
No Guns Life Season 2 (2nd Cour)
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the continuation of the anime in which a cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.
Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time
Studio: Wolfsbane
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 10
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The strongest man in the land must fend up the advances of many ladies while trying to get romantic with his girlfriend.
Re: Life in a Different World from Zero (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) Season 2
Studio: White Fox
Genre: Supernatural, Fantasy, Action, Drama
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of Re: Life in a Different World from Zero.
Super HxEros
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, School, Superhero
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Students fight censorship bugs with the sexy power of ecchi.
Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Part 2
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: This the latest (and last!) season of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld.
Umayon
Studio: DMM.futureworks/W-Toon Studio
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of schoolgirls that are anamorphic horses.
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!
Studio: ENGI
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Uzaki-chan really, really wants to hang out.