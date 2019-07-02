It’s summer. Nobody wants to go outside anymore. Everyone wants to stay inside and watch anime. But which shows will you watch?
Let’s have a look at what shows are airing this summer season. Let us know in the comments which ones interest you.
Aggressive Retsuko Season 2
Studio: Fanworks
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: June 14
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Red panda Retsuko is back, ready to rage some more.
Are You Lost?
Studio: Ezo’la
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls wash up on a deserted island, where they inevitably make out and eat bugs to survive.
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest
Studio: ASREAD×WHITE FOX
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transported to a fantasy world with new abilities.
Astra Lost in Space
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students, who really need to be more careful, get stranded in space after a futuristic field trip goes wrong.
BEM
Studio: Landq Studio
Genre: Action, Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 14
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Humanoid monsters fight evil monsters and dream of becoming real humans.
The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note
Studio: Troyca
Genre: Magic, Mystery, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Mysteries and magic are afoot as the inheritance of an old castle is at stake.
A Certain Scientific Accelerator
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Action, Fantasy, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A powerful psychic must and a young girl battle a sinister organization.
Cop Craft
Studio: Millepensee
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A hardboiled cop who’s allergic to cats naturally teams up with a sword-swinging girl from another world to fight crime.
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man finds himself transported to a fantasy in-game world with his hot mom.
Dr. Stone
Studio: Toho Animation
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world in which everyone has been turned into stone, young people try to use the power of science to bring back civilization and humanity.
Ensemble Stars
Studio: David Production
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Dreamy dudes strive to make their boy band dreams real.
Fire Force
Studio: David Production
Genre: Action, Psychological, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Humans are suddenly bursting into flames and it’s up to these supernatural firefighters to put them out.
Given
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Music, Yaoi
Premiere Date: July 11
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A guitarist and singer fall in love and try to pursue their rock’n’roll dreams.
Granbelm
Studio: Nexus
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Magical Girl, Schoolgirls
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Magic seems to have vanished from this world until a schoolgirl meets a mysterious young lady and rediscovers the power of magic.
Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan
Studio: G-angle
Genre: Comedy, Food
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A fairy with a talking sack of fish eggs on her head eats delicious food.
Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie?
Studio: Geek Toys with Seven
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: One day, a schoolboy gets a love letter with a pair of neatly folded panties from a prevery admirer.
How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Do you even lift, bro?
If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord
Studio: Maho Film
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man finds a devil child in the forest but decides she’s cute enough to raise her as his own.
Isekai Cheat Magician
Studio: Encourage Films
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 10
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transported to a magical fantasy world where they do magical things and meet magical people.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a love-hungry young adventurer who befriends a goddess and joins her adventure-seeking crew.
Kengan Ashura
Studio: Larx Entertainment
Genre: Action, Fighting
Premiere Date: July 31, 2019
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Underground fighter Ashura is really good at serving up knuckle sandwiches.
Kochouki Wakaki Nobunaga
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Drama,
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a dreamy-looking teenage Oda Nobunaga.
Machikado Mazoku
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Magical Girl
Premiere Date: July 11
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A devil-girl has a hard time mustering the will to defeat a magical girl.
Magical Sempai
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, School
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A student joins his school’s magic club, only to notice that his senpai suffers from stage fright.
Maou-sama, Retry!
Studio: Ekachi Eplika
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A regular guy ends transported into a game where he’s known as a Demon Lord.
O Maidens in Your Savage Season
Studio: Lay-duce
Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls in a high school lit club come of age and start awkwardly getting interested in sex.
The Ones Within
Studio: Silver Link.
Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Popular livestreamers find themselves sucked inside a game where they must work together to reach 100 million views.
Re:Stage! Dream Days
Studio: Yumeta Company, Graphinica
Genre: Comedy, Idols, Music, School
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls try to make their idol dreams come true.
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 19
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Saint Seiya has been remade for 2019.
Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV
Studio: Satelight
Genre: Action, Idols, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season in the Symphogear franchise, which centers around musical battle girls.
7 Seeds
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: June 28
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a meteors hit the Earth, cryonically preserved youth try to re-establish human life by running away from giant lizards and not getting stuck in huge venus fly traps.
Starmyu (High School Star Musical) 3rd Season
Studio: C-Station
Genre: Music, School, Slice-of-Life
Premiere Date: July 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime centers around a group of high school boys in a prestigious music school.
Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of a schoolgirl who teases a classmate whom she actually really likes.
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Drama, Military
Premiere Date: July 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman who avenges the death of her father who was turned into a monstrous beast to help win a civil war.
Try Nights
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Drama, School, Sports
Premiere Date: Summer 2019
Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolboys share their passion for rugby.
Vinland Saga
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Action, Drama, Historical
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: Vikings slice people to bits on their way to a warm and fertile land known as Vinland.
Wasteful Days Of High School Girls
Studio: Passione
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of schoolgirls who think they having the best years of their young lives.
Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Season 7
Studio: ILCA
Genre: Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: More ghost stories and urban legends come to life in Yamishibai’s seventh season.
Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujou: Osananajimi wa Shouboushi
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Drama, Romance
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Not Currently Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: When an apartment catches on fire, a hunky fireman rekindles an old flame.