It’s summer. Nobody wants to go outside anymore. Everyone wants to stay inside and watch anime. But which shows will you watch?



Let’s have a look at what shows are airing this summer season. Let us know in the comments which ones interest you.

Aggressive Retsuko Season 2

Studio: Fanworks Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: June 14 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Red panda Retsuko is back, ready to rage some more.

Are You Lost?

Studio: Ezo’la Genre: Adventure, Comedy Premiere Date: July 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls wash up on a deserted island, where they inevitably make out and eat bugs to survive.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Studio: ASREAD×WHITE FOX Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 8 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transported to a fantasy world with new abilities.

Astra Lost in Space

Studio: Lerche Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: July 3 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students, who really need to be more careful, get stranded in space after a futuristic field trip goes wrong.

BEM

Studio: Landq Studio Genre: Action, Horror, Supernatural Premiere Date: July 14 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Humanoid monsters fight evil monsters and dream of becoming real humans.

The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note

Studio: Troyca Genre: Magic, Mystery, Supernatural Premiere Date: July 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Mysteries and magic are afoot as the inheritance of an old castle is at stake.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Action, Fantasy, School, Supernatural Premiere Date: July 12 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A powerful psychic must and a young girl battle a sinister organization.

Cop Craft

Studio: Millepensee Genre: Action, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: July 8 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A hardboiled cop who’s allergic to cats naturally teams up with a sword-swinging girl from another world to fight crime.

Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man finds himself transported to a fantasy in-game world with his hot mom.

Dr. Stone

Studio: Toho Animation Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: July 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world in which everyone has been turned into stone, young people try to use the power of science to bring back civilization and humanity.

Ensemble Stars

Studio: David Production Genre: Idol, Music Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Dreamy dudes strive to make their boy band dreams real.

Fire Force

Studio: David Production Genre: Action, Psychological, Supernatural Premiere Date: July 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Humans are suddenly bursting into flames and it’s up to these supernatural firefighters to put them out.

Given

Studio: Lerche Genre: Music, Yaoi Premiere Date: July 11 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A guitarist and singer fall in love and try to pursue their rock’n’roll dreams.

Granbelm

Studio: Nexus Genre: Action, Fantasy, Magical Girl, Schoolgirls Premiere Date: July 5 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Magic seems to have vanished from this world until a schoolgirl meets a mysterious young lady and rediscovers the power of magic.

Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan

Studio: G-angle Genre: Comedy, Food Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A fairy with a talking sack of fish eggs on her head eats delicious food.

Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie?

Studio: Geek Toys with Seven Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School Premiere Date: July 8 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: One day, a schoolboy gets a love letter with a pair of neatly folded panties from a prevery admirer.

How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?

Studio: Doga Kobo Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Sports Premiere Date: July 3 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Do you even lift, bro?

If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord

Studio: Maho Film Genre: Drama, Slice of Life Premiere Date: July 4 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man finds a devil child in the forest but decides she’s cute enough to raise her as his own.

Isekai Cheat Magician

Studio: Encourage Films Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 10 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transported to a magical fantasy world where they do magical things and meet magical people.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 12 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a love-hungry young adventurer who befriends a goddess and joins her adventure-seeking crew.

Kengan Ashura

Studio: Larx Entertainment Genre: Action, Fighting Premiere Date: July 31, 2019 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Underground fighter Ashura is really good at serving up knuckle sandwiches.

Kochouki Wakaki Nobunaga

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Action, Drama, Premiere Date: July 8 Where to Watch: Not Currently Available What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a dreamy-looking teenage Oda Nobunaga.

Machikado Mazoku

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Comedy, Magical Girl Premiere Date: July 11 Where to Watch: Not Currently Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A devil-girl has a hard time mustering the will to defeat a magical girl.

Magical Sempai

Studio: Liden Films Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, School Premiere Date: July 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A student joins his school’s magic club, only to notice that his senpai suffers from stage fright.

Maou-sama, Retry!

Studio: Ekachi Eplika Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 3 Where to Watch: Not Currently Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A regular guy ends transported into a game where he’s known as a Demon Lord.

O Maidens in Your Savage Season

Studio: Lay-duce Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: July 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls in a high school lit club come of age and start awkwardly getting interested in sex.

The Ones Within

Studio: Silver Link. Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Popular livestreamers find themselves sucked inside a game where they must work together to reach 100 million views.

Re:Stage! Dream Days

Studio: Yumeta Company, Graphinica Genre: Comedy, Idols, Music, School Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls try to make their idol dreams come true.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

Studio: Toei Animation Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy Premiere Date: July 19 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Saint Seiya has been remade for 2019.

Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV

Studio: Satelight Genre: Action, Idols, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: July 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season in the Symphogear franchise, which centers around musical battle girls.

7 Seeds

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: June 28 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: After a meteors hit the Earth, cryonically preserved youth try to re-establish human life by running away from giant lizards and not getting stuck in huge venus fly traps.

Starmyu (High School Star Musical) 3rd Season

Studio: C-Station Genre: Music, School, Slice-of-Life Premiere Date: July 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime centers around a group of high school boys in a prestigious music school.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Not Currently Available What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of a schoolgirl who teases a classmate whom she actually really likes.

To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts

Studio: Mappa Genre: Action, Drama, Military Premiere Date: July 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman who avenges the death of her father who was turned into a monstrous beast to help win a civil war.

Try Nights

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Drama, School, Sports Premiere Date: Summer 2019 Where to Watch: Not Currently Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolboys share their passion for rugby.

Vinland Saga

Studio: Wit Studio Genre: Action, Drama, Historical Premiere Date: July 6 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime What It’s About in One Sentence: Vikings slice people to bits on their way to a warm and fertile land known as Vinland.

Wasteful Days Of High School Girls

Studio: Passione Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: July 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of schoolgirls who think they having the best years of their young lives.

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Season 7

Studio: ILCA Genre: Horror, Supernatural Premiere Date: July 7 Where to Watch: Not Currently Available What It’s About in One Sentence: More ghost stories and urban legends come to life in Yamishibai’s seventh season.

Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujou: Osananajimi wa Shouboushi