Your Spring 2020 Anime Guide

It’s spring 2020. Now, more than ever, is a good time to stay inside and watch anime.
Below are shows debuting this spring. Are there any you are interested in watching? Let us know in the comments.
Enjoy the spring anime. Be well. Stay safe.
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part II
Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of an anime about a bookworm who is reincarnated in a world in which books are scarce.
Appare-Ranman
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Historical
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: During the late 19th century, two Japanese people wash up on American shores, where they experience a new life and race cars.
Argonavis from BanG Dream!
Studio: Sanzigen
Genre: Drama, Idol, Music
Premiere Date: April 11
Where to Watch: Not currently available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, boy bands come real.
Arte
Studio: Seven Arcs
Genre: Drama, Historical
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in 16th century Italy, Arte follows the story of a young art apprentice.
Beyblade Burst Sparking
Studio: OLM
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Not currently available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids battle each other with Beyblade spinning tops.
BNA: Brand New Animal
Studio: Trigger
Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated for a high school student when she suddenly turns into a tanuki.
Bungo to Alchemist
Studio: OLM
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Famous writers team up to swing large weapons and purify cursed books.
Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl moves to a new seaside town, where she joins the fishing club.
Digimon Adventure
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The classic 1999 Digimon Adventure anime gets a reboot.
Dropkick on My Devil!
Studio: Nomad
Genre: Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A lolita anime girl summons a devil, and the two buttheads as roommates.
Idolish 7 Second Beat
Studio: Troyca
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season about an anime that follows the adventures of a young woman who manages a boy band.
Fruits Basket 2nd Season
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Romance, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a schoolgirl ends up living with a dreamy classmate and his famous cousin, who have a supernatural secret.
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once again, for another helping.
Gal and Dino
Studio: Space Neko Company | Kamikaze Douga
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A gyaru (gal) experiences all sorts of hijinks with her dinosaur roommate.
Galgaku: Hijiri Girls Square Gakuin
Studio: OLM/WIT Studio
Genre: Idol, School
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls study at an academy to learn how to become stars.
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045
Studio: Production I.G | Sola Digital Arts
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 23
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Ghost in the Shell gets a full 3DCG anime.
Gleipnir
Studio: Pine Jam
Genre: School, Psychological
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a schoolboy turns into a monster and a classmate knows his secret.
Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 2
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Mecha
Premiere Date: April 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.
Kakushigoto: My Dad’s Secret Ambition
Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A father did his best to hide his secret job as an adult-themed manga creator from his daughter.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: April 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime in which the student council president and vice president have their hots for each other and try to get each other to confess their feelings.
Kingdom Season 3
Studio: Pierrot | Studio Signpost
Genre: Action, Drama, Historical, Military
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The long-awaited third season of an animated saga set during China’s Warring States period.
Komatta Jii-san
Studio: Kachista Studio
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the exploits of an old dude who flirts with old ladies.
Listeners
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Drama, Music, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a garbage-filled world where music doesn’t exist, a young man meets a girl with an audio jack in her body.
Major 2nd Season 2
Studio: NHK
Genre: Sports
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Once again, a young baseball player must contend with huge expectations.
Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryuujinmar
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Mecha
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The kiddy anime that combines fantasy and mecha returns for the first time since the 1990s.
Mewkledreamy
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a plush-toy kitten who becomes able to talk to the little girl who owns her.
The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Mystery
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A buddy cop anime in which a materialistic detective is teamed up with a down-to-earth partner.
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax
Studio: Feel
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Teens join their school’s club and help each other cope with their problems.
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After an otaku dies, she is reincarnated in an otome game as a villainess.
No Guns Life Season 2
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of an anime in which a cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.
Man Mobile Land no Car-kun
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Car, Kids
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Car-kun follows the rules of the road as he makes deliveries.
Ore no Yubi de Midarero: Heitengo Futarikiri no Salon de...
Studio: Magic Bus
Genre: Drama, Ecchi
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman working at a hair salon enters into a passionate relationship with a hunky stylist who, it seems, like to put his finger in her mouth.
Olympia Kyklos
Studio: Nobishiro Lab
Genre: Claymation, Comedy, Historical, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 20
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young Greek vase painter is magically transported to 1964 Tokyo — just in time for the Olympics!
Poccolies
Studio: Kachidoki Studio (CHANGE THE OTHER MENTION)
Genre: Comedy, Short form
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Not currently available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of rotund friends, including animals, a cloud and a teapot, have adventures together.
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
Studio: Cygames Pictures
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The show’s hero wakes up in a new fantasy world, where he meets lots of anime girls.
Sakura Wars
Studio: Sanzigen
Genre: Action, Adventure, Mecha
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The steampunk Sega game Sakura Wars gets an anime adaptation.
Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle!
Studio: C2C
Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In an alternative world, anime girls are sent to crawl through dungeons and battle monsters.
Shadowverse
Studio: ZEXCS
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular digital card game Shadowverse has been adapted into an anime.
Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle
Studio: Project No. 9
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of young adventurers and a white cat explore an island in the sky.
Sing “Yesterday” for Me
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of a part-time convenience store employee changes when he meets an unusual young woman named “Haru.”
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld 2nd Cour
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online: Alicization returns for more Sword Art Online anime.
Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls
Studio: Studio A-Cat
Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two high school students rekindle their friendship and love of baseball.
Tomica Bondcombine EarthGranner
Studio: OLM
Genre: Action, Cars, Robots
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Japanese Tomica toy cars transform into robots, which sounds kinda familiar!
Tower of God
Studio: Telecom Animation Film
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two friends enter a mysterious tower and discovers what secrets it holds.
Tsugumomo 2
Studio: Zero G
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy is saved by the spirit who lives in his grandmother’s kimono obi slash.
Watanuki-san chi no Season 2
Studio: TV Tokyo, Hello
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime about content creator sisters get them out of the house and into a karaoke parlor.
Wave, Listen to Me!
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A woman confesses her heartbreak to a radio station employee and then hears a secret recording of it played on the radio.
Woodpecker Detective’s Office
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Adventure, Historical, Mystery
Premiere Date: April 13
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in the Meiji period (1868-1912), a famous poet and linguist go investigate a haunted building in this fictionalized mystery yarn.
Zashiki Warashi no Tatami-chan
Studio: Zero G
Genre: Comedy, Short form, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Ghost, ghouls and spirits adjust to their new lives in Tokyo, where they sing karaoke, take the subway and go job-hunting.
7 Seeds Season 2
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: March 26
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime in which cryonically-preserved youth try to re-establish human life.
The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation | SynergySP
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A businessman wakes up in a fantasy world as the eighth son of a noble.