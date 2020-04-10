Your Spring 2020 Anime Guide

It’s spring 2020. Now, more than ever, is a good time to stay inside and watch anime.



Below are shows debuting this spring. Are there any you are interested in watching? Let us know in the comments.

Enjoy the spring anime. Be well. Stay safe.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part II

Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of an anime about a bookworm who is reincarnated in a world in which books are scarce.

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Historical

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: During the late 19th century, two Japanese people wash up on American shores, where they experience a new life and race cars.

Argonavis from BanG Dream!

Studio: Sanzigen

Genre: Drama, Idol, Music

Premiere Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Not currently available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, boy bands come real.

Arte

Studio: Seven Arcs

Genre: Drama, Historical

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in 16th century Italy, Arte follows the story of a young art apprentice.

Beyblade Burst Sparking

Studio: OLM

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Not currently available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids battle each other with Beyblade spinning tops.

BNA: Brand New Animal

Studio: Trigger

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated for a high school student when she suddenly turns into a tanuki.

Bungo to Alchemist

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Famous writers team up to swing large weapons and purify cursed books.

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl moves to a new seaside town, where she joins the fishing club.

Digimon Adventure

Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The classic 1999 Digimon Adventure anime gets a reboot.

Dropkick on My Devil!

Studio: Nomad

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A lolita anime girl summons a devil, and the two buttheads as roommates.

Idolish 7 Second Beat

Studio: Troyca

Genre: Idol, Music

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season about an anime that follows the adventures of a young woman who manages a boy band.

Fruits Basket 2nd Season

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Romance, School, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a schoolgirl ends up living with a dreamy classmate and his famous cousin, who have a supernatural secret.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once again, for another helping.

Gal and Dino

Studio: Space Neko Company | Kamikaze Douga

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A gyaru (gal) experiences all sorts of hijinks with her dinosaur roommate.

Galgaku: Hijiri Girls Square Gakuin

Studio: OLM/WIT Studio

Genre: Idol, School

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls study at an academy to learn how to become stars.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Studio: Production I.G | Sola Digital Arts

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 23

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Ghost in the Shell gets a full 3DCG anime.

Gleipnir

Studio: Pine Jam

Genre: School, Psychological

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a schoolboy turns into a monster and a classmate knows his secret.

Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 2

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Mecha

Premiere Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.

Kakushigoto: My Dad’s Secret Ambition

Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A father did his best to hide his secret job as an adult-themed manga creator from his daughter.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime in which the student council president and vice president have their hots for each other and try to get each other to confess their feelings.

Kingdom Season 3

Studio: Pierrot | Studio Signpost

Genre: Action, Drama, Historical, Military

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The long-awaited third season of an animated saga set during China’s Warring States period.

Komatta Jii-san

Studio: Kachista Studio

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the exploits of an old dude who flirts with old ladies.

Listeners

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Drama, Music, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a garbage-filled world where music doesn’t exist, a young man meets a girl with an audio jack in her body.

Major 2nd Season 2

Studio: NHK

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Once again, a young baseball player must contend with huge expectations.

Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryuujinmar

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Mecha

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: The kiddy anime that combines fantasy and mecha returns for the first time since the 1990s.

Mewkledreamy

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a plush-toy kitten who becomes able to talk to the little girl who owns her.

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Mystery

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A buddy cop anime in which a materialistic detective is teamed up with a down-to-earth partner.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax

Studio: Feel

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Teens join their school’s club and help each other cope with their problems.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After an otaku dies, she is reincarnated in an otome game as a villainess.

No Guns Life Season 2

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of an anime in which a cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.

Man Mobile Land no Car-kun

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Car, Kids

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Car-kun follows the rules of the road as he makes deliveries.

Ore no Yubi de Midarero: Heitengo Futarikiri no Salon de...

Studio: Magic Bus

Genre: Drama, Ecchi

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman working at a hair salon enters into a passionate relationship with a hunky stylist who, it seems, like to put his finger in her mouth.

Olympia Kyklos

Studio: Nobishiro Lab

Genre: Claymation, Comedy, Historical, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 20

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young Greek vase painter is magically transported to 1964 Tokyo — just in time for the Olympics!

Poccolies

Studio: Kachidoki Studio

Genre: Comedy, Short form

Genre: Comedy, Short form

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Not currently available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of rotund friends, including animals, a cloud and a teapot, have adventures together.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

Studio: Cygames Pictures

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The show’s hero wakes up in a new fantasy world, where he meets lots of anime girls.

Sakura Wars

Studio: Sanzigen

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mecha

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The steampunk Sega game Sakura Wars gets an anime adaptation.

Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle!

Studio: C2C

Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In an alternative world, anime girls are sent to crawl through dungeons and battle monsters.

Shadowverse

Studio: ZEXCS

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular digital card game Shadowverse has been adapted into an anime.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle

Studio: Project No. 9

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of young adventurers and a white cat explore an island in the sky.

Sing “Yesterday” for Me

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of a part-time convenience store employee changes when he meets an unusual young woman named “Haru.”

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld 2nd Cour

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online: Alicization returns for more Sword Art Online anime.

Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls

Studio: Studio A-Cat

Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two high school students rekindle their friendship and love of baseball.

Tomica Bondcombine EarthGranner

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Cars, Robots

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Japanese Tomica toy cars transform into robots, which sounds kinda familiar!

Tower of God

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two friends enter a mysterious tower and discovers what secrets it holds.

Tsugumomo 2

Studio: Zero G

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy is saved by the spirit who lives in his grandmother’s kimono obi slash.

Watanuki-san chi no Season 2

Studio: TV Tokyo, Hello

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime about content creator sisters get them out of the house and into a karaoke parlor.

Wave, Listen to Me!

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A woman confesses her heartbreak to a radio station employee and then hears a secret recording of it played on the radio.

Woodpecker Detective’s Office

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Adventure, Historical, Mystery

Premiere Date: April 13

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in the Meiji period (1868-1912), a famous poet and linguist go investigate a haunted building in this fictionalized mystery yarn.

Zashiki Warashi no Tatami-chan

Studio: Zero G

Genre: Comedy, Short form, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Ghost, ghouls and spirits adjust to their new lives in Tokyo, where they sing karaoke, take the subway and go job-hunting.

7 Seeds Season 2

Studio: Gonzo

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: March 26

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime in which cryonically-preserved youth try to re-establish human life.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation | SynergySP

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A businessman wakes up in a fantasy world as the eighth son of a noble.