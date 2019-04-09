Image: NHK, Pony Canyon, Toho

Spring is in the air. But that’s not all. Anime is, too! Which new shows are you watching?



Below are the shows for the latest spring season’s anime. Let us know in the comments which ones interest you.

Ace of Diamond: Act II

Studio: Madhouse Genre: School, Sports, Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school baseball team does its best to battle for school glory.

Afterlost (Shoumetsu Toshi)

Studio: Madhouse Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Everything changes one day when a city is obliterated, and young man and woman have to figure out what happened.

Aikatsu Friends! Kagayaki no Jewel

Studio: BN Pictures Genre: Idol, Shojo, Music Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest installment of the long-running series about the lives of idols.

Ao-chan Can’t Study!

Studio: Silver Link Genre: Romance, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman tries to study hard to escape the shadow of her father.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

Studio: Wit Studio Genre: Action, Adventure, Military Premiere Date: April 29 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Titans are back, ready for more attacking in part two of Attack on Titan’s third season.

Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!?

Studio: Magic Bus Genre: Ecchi, Romance, Short Form Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A guy gets a part-time job as a back washer at his local bathhouse, and things get complicated when scrubs down a classmate.

Bakugan: Battle Planet

Studio: TMS Entertainment, Studio Hibari Genre: Action, Adventure Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A reboot of Bakugan Battle Brawlers, a group of kids battle foes with biomechanical critters known as Bakugan.

Bakumatsu Crisis

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Action, Historical, Romance Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of the anime that transports you back to Kyoto during the late Edo Period, which is filled with handsome anime dudes.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3

Studio: Bones Genre: Mystery, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 12 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a supernatural detective agency.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Zoku Koukousei-hen

Studio: Team Koitabashi Genre: Battle, School Premiere Date: May 11 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the card fight anime reboot that follows the adventures of high school students who battle with cards.

Carole & Tuesday

Studio: Bones Genre: Music, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 10 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Two girls from different backgrounds share the same dream of making music.

Chou Kadou Girl ⅙: Amazing Stranger

Studio: Studio A-Cat Genre: Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: An otaku, who isn’t interested in real women, buys an anime girl figure who comes to life.

Cinderella Nine

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sport Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Players on a girls baseball team overcome their own obstacles as they give it their all.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Studio: Ufotable Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy seeks revenge for the slaughter of his family and to turn his half-demon sister back into a human.

Duel Masters!!

Studio: Brain’s Base, Shougakukan Music & Digital Entertainment Genre: Action, Shonen Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular card game returns for another series, complete with an added exclamation point!

Fairy Gone

Studio: P.A. Works Genre: Action, Drama, Military Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The years following a war in which fairy soldiers were used for fighting, there has been a rash of fairy crimes.

Fruits Basket

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: Romance, School, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl ends up living with a dreamy classmate and his famous cousin, who have a supernatural secret.

Gunjou no Magmell

Studio: Pierrot Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Out of nowhere, a new continent with new flora and fauna suddenly appears!

The Helpful Fox Senko-san

Studio: Doga Kobo Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 10 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of an office worker changes with an 800-year-old fox girl shows up, offering to cook his food and clean his ears.

Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu

Studio: C2C

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl with social anxiety has to befriend all her classmates or lose the only friend she has.

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Climax Seasons

Studio: Gathering Genre: Slice of life, Idol, Music Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The daily life of idols continues in the fourth season of The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Gekijou.

I’m From Japan

Studio: Odd Job Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy leaves his hometown in Yamagata for Tokyo, where he meets a truly odd student named “Japan.”

Isekai Quartet

Studio: Studio Puyukai Genre: School, Short Anime, Slice of Fantasy Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Chibi versions of characters KonoSuba, Overlord, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil star in a classroom comedy.

Joshi Kausei

Studio: Seven Genre: School, Slice of Life, Short Form Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-form dialogue-free anime about the lives of three schoolgirls.

King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars

Studio: Tatsunoko Pro Genre: Idol, Music, Shojo Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome boy bands do their best to send fans’ hearts fluttering.

Kiratto Pri Chan Season 2

Studio: T-Arts | Syn Sophia Genre: Idols, Music, School Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about two junior high school girls who take charge of their online content creation to pursue their idol dreams.

Kono Oto Tomare! (Stop the Sound!)

Studio: Platinum Vision Genre: School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Students form bonds as members of the school’s koto (a Japanese classic instrument) club.

Midnight Occult Civil Servants

Studio: Liden Films Genre: Action, Detective, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: In Tokyo, there are bureaucrats who investigate supernormal activity.

Miru Tights

Studio: Truss Genre: Ecchi, School, Short Anime Premiere Date: May 11 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Three schoolgirls in see-thru tights deal with soggy stockings.

Mix: Meisei Story

Studio: OLM Genre: Sports, Romance Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Two stepbrothers bring baseball glory back to their high school.

Namu Amida Butsu! Rendai Utena

Studio: Asahi Production Genre: Action, Beautiful Dudes, Supernatural, Religion Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome dudes spread Buddhist enlightenment and fight evil.

Neko Neko Nihonshi (Season 4)

Studio: Joker Films Genre: History, Short Anime Premiere Date: February 22 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The history of Japan is once again told with cats.

Neko no Nya-ogh: Nya Miserable

Studio: Cocone Corporation Genre: Comedy, Short Anime Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about a cat version of Van Gogh, and goodnes, I hope it doesn’t chop off one of its ears.

Nobunaga Teacher’s Young Bride

Studio: Seven Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, What It’s About in One Sentence: A 14-year-old girl time travels from the Sengoku era, confuses a teacher named Nobunaga with the warlord and wants to have a baby with him.

One-Punch Man Season 2

Studio: Action, Superhero Genre: J.C. Staff Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime about a badass named Saitama.

Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur Season 2

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime in which there isn’t one King Arthur, but a million of them, each with their own specialty.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Studio: San-X Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 19 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Kaoru’s roommate is a lazy toy bear named Rilakkuma.

RobiHachi

Studio: Studio Comet Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A down on his luck reporter tries to escape debt collectors and ends up going on a new adventure.

Sarazanmai

Studio: Mappa/Lapin Track Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: April 11 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transformed into Kappas, but the only way they can get transformed back to humans is to fight zombie Kappas.

Senryu Girl

Studio: Connect Genre: School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl girl isn’t good at talking with others, but makes her feelings known through a form of poetry known as senryu.

Shounen Ashibe Go! Go! Gomachan Season 4

Studio: Bridge Genre: Comedy Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a little boy and his pet seal.

Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!

Studio: Acca effe with Production I.G and Anime Beans Genre: Comedy, Military, Short Anime, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest Strike Witches anime, a series about military girls, follows those in charge of ho-hum things like doing the laundry.

TV Yarou Nanaana: Wakuwaku Doukutsu Land

Studio: Studio Crocodile Genre: Comedy, Short Anime Premiere Date: April 11 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: After their TV station gets taken over, the banana man TV crew goes looking for buried gold.

Ultraman

Studio: Production I.G, Sola Digital Arts Genre: Action, Superhero Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Iconic live-action tokusatsu series Ultraman is reborn as an anime.

We Never Learn

Studio: Barnum Studio, Silver, Arvo Animation Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School, Romance Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: To get a scholarship, a schoolboy has to tutor classmates.

Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?

Studio: Tear Studio Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Short Anime Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Hidive, What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student is put into a variety of compromising situations with his lewd teachers.

Wise Man’s Grandchild

Studio: Silver Link. Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic Premiere Date: April 10 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Reborn in a fantasy kingdom, a young man learns an array of magical powers.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki

Studio: Saetta, Creators in Pack, Levels Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy moves to Nagoya from Tokyo and learns about his new home after joining the school’s photography club.

Yo-kai Watch: 2019 Series

Studio: OLM Team Inoue | Magic Bus Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest Yo-Kai Watch series marks a return to the style of the first two seasons.

YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

Studio: Feel

Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man travels between parallel worlds, with a special Reflector device, trying to find his missing father.