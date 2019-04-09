Spring is in the air. But that’s not all. Anime is, too! Which new shows are you watching?
Below are the shows for the latest spring season’s anime. Let us know in the comments which ones interest you.
Ace of Diamond: Act II
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: School, Sports,
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school baseball team does its best to battle for school glory.
Afterlost (Shoumetsu Toshi)
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Everything changes one day when a city is obliterated, and young man and woman have to figure out what happened.
Aikatsu Friends! Kagayaki no Jewel
Studio: BN Pictures
Genre: Idol, Shojo, Music
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest installment of the long-running series about the lives of idols.
Ao-chan Can’t Study!
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Romance, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman tries to study hard to escape the shadow of her father.
Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Action, Adventure, Military
Premiere Date: April 29
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Titans are back, ready for more attacking in part two of Attack on Titan’s third season.
Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!?
Studio: Magic Bus
Genre: Ecchi, Romance, Short Form
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A guy gets a part-time job as a back washer at his local bathhouse, and things get complicated when scrubs down a classmate.
Bakugan: Battle Planet
Studio: TMS Entertainment, Studio Hibari
Genre: Action, Adventure
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A reboot of Bakugan Battle Brawlers, a group of kids battle foes with biomechanical critters known as Bakugan.
Bakumatsu Crisis
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Historical, Romance
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of the anime that transports you back to Kyoto during the late Edo Period, which is filled with handsome anime dudes.
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3
Studio: Bones
Genre: Mystery, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 12
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a supernatural detective agency.
Cardfight!! Vanguard Zoku Koukousei-hen
Studio: Team Koitabashi
Genre: Battle, School
Premiere Date: May 11
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the card fight anime reboot that follows the adventures of high school students who battle with cards.
Carole & Tuesday
Studio: Bones
Genre: Music, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two girls from different backgrounds share the same dream of making music.
Chou Kadou Girl ⅙: Amazing Stranger
Studio: Studio A-Cat
Genre: Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: An otaku, who isn’t interested in real women, buys an anime girl figure who comes to life.
Cinderella Nine
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sport
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Players on a girls baseball team overcome their own obstacles as they give it their all.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Studio: Ufotable
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy seeks revenge for the slaughter of his family and to turn his half-demon sister back into a human.
Duel Masters!!
Studio: Brain’s Base, Shougakukan Music & Digital Entertainment
Genre: Action, Shonen
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular card game returns for another series, complete with an added exclamation point!
Fairy Gone
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Action, Drama, Military
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The years following a war in which fairy soldiers were used for fighting, there has been a rash of fairy crimes.
Fruits Basket
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Romance, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl ends up living with a dreamy classmate and his famous cousin, who have a supernatural secret.
Gunjou no Magmell
Studio: Pierrot
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Out of nowhere, a new continent with new flora and fauna suddenly appears!
The Helpful Fox Senko-san
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of an office worker changes with an 800-year-old fox girl shows up, offering to cook his food and clean his ears.
Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu
Studio: C2C
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl with social anxiety has to befriend all her classmates or lose the only friend she has.
The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Climax Seasons
Studio: Gathering
Genre: Slice of life, Idol, Music
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The daily life of idols continues in the fourth season of The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Gekijou.
I’m From Japan
Studio: Odd Job
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy leaves his hometown in Yamagata for Tokyo, where he meets a truly odd student named “Japan.”
Isekai Quartet
Studio: Studio Puyukai
Genre: School, Short Anime, Slice of Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Chibi versions of characters KonoSuba, Overlord, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil star in a classroom comedy.
Joshi Kausei
Studio: Seven
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Short Form
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-form dialogue-free anime about the lives of three schoolgirls.
King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars
Studio: Tatsunoko Pro
Genre: Idol, Music, Shojo
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome boy bands do their best to send fans’ hearts fluttering.
Kiratto Pri Chan Season 2
Studio: T-Arts | Syn Sophia
Genre: Idols, Music, School
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about two junior high school girls who take charge of their online content creation to pursue their idol dreams.
Kono Oto Tomare! (Stop the Sound!)
Studio: Platinum Vision
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Students form bonds as members of the school’s koto (a Japanese classic instrument) club.
Midnight Occult Civil Servants
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Action, Detective, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In Tokyo, there are bureaucrats who investigate supernormal activity.
Miru Tights
Studio: Truss
Genre: Ecchi, School, Short Anime
Premiere Date: May 11
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Three schoolgirls in see-thru tights deal with soggy stockings.
Mix: Meisei Story
Studio: OLM
Genre: Sports, Romance
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two stepbrothers bring baseball glory back to their high school.
Namu Amida Butsu! Rendai Utena
Studio: Asahi Production
Genre: Action, Beautiful Dudes, Supernatural, Religion
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome dudes spread Buddhist enlightenment and fight evil.
Neko Neko Nihonshi (Season 4)
Studio: Joker Films
Genre: History, Short Anime
Premiere Date: February 22
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The history of Japan is once again told with cats.
Neko no Nya-ogh: Nya Miserable
Studio: Cocone Corporation
Genre: Comedy, Short Anime
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about a cat version of Van Gogh, and goodnes, I hope it doesn’t chop off one of its ears.
Nobunaga Teacher’s Young Bride
Studio: Seven
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll,
What It’s About in One Sentence: A 14-year-old girl time travels from the Sengoku era, confuses a teacher named Nobunaga with the warlord and wants to have a baby with him.
One-Punch Man Season 2
Studio: Action, Superhero
Genre: J.C. Staff
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime about a badass named Saitama.
Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur Season 2
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime in which there isn’t one King Arthur, but a million of them, each with their own specialty.
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Studio: San-X
Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 19
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kaoru’s roommate is a lazy toy bear named Rilakkuma.
RobiHachi
Studio: Studio Comet
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A down on his luck reporter tries to escape debt collectors and ends up going on a new adventure.
Sarazanmai
Studio: Mappa/Lapin Track
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 11
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school students are transformed into Kappas, but the only way they can get transformed back to humans is to fight zombie Kappas.
Senryu Girl
Studio: Connect
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl girl isn’t good at talking with others, but makes her feelings known through a form of poetry known as senryu.
Shounen Ashibe Go! Go! Gomachan Season 4
Studio: Bridge
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures of a little boy and his pet seal.
Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!
Studio: Acca effe with Production I.G and Anime Beans
Genre: Comedy, Military, Short Anime, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest Strike Witches anime, a series about military girls, follows those in charge of ho-hum things like doing the laundry.
TV Yarou Nanaana: Wakuwaku Doukutsu Land
Studio: Studio Crocodile
Genre: Comedy, Short Anime
Premiere Date: April 11
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: After their TV station gets taken over, the banana man TV crew goes looking for buried gold.
Ultraman
Studio: Production I.G, Sola Digital Arts
Genre: Action, Superhero
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Iconic live-action tokusatsu series Ultraman is reborn as an anime.
We Never Learn
Studio: Barnum Studio, Silver, Arvo Animation
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School, Romance
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: To get a scholarship, a schoolboy has to tutor classmates.
Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?
Studio: Tear Studio
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Short Anime
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Hidive,
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student is put into a variety of compromising situations with his lewd teachers.
Wise Man’s Grandchild
Studio: Silver Link.
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Reborn in a fantasy kingdom, a young man learns an array of magical powers.
Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki
Studio: Saetta, Creators in Pack, Levels
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy moves to Nagoya from Tokyo and learns about his new home after joining the school’s photography club.
Yo-kai Watch: 2019 Series
Studio: OLM Team Inoue | Magic Bus
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest Yo-Kai Watch series marks a return to the style of the first two seasons.
YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
Studio: Feel
Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man travels between parallel worlds, with a special Reflector device, trying to find his missing father.