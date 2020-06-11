Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
fahey
Mike Fahey
Death Stranding
Death StrandingKojima ProductionsKojimaPC SpecsRequirementsSteamEpic Game Storekotakucoremetapost
Your PC must be this powerful to play Death Stranding. Kojima’s Norman Reedus doing stuff simulator comes to PC on July 14, with modest system requirements as befitting a port of a late-life PlayStation 4 game. You’ll need beefier hardware for 4K but for 1080p previous-generation graphics hardware will do just fine.

