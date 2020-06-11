Your PC must be this powerful to play Death Stranding. Kojima’s Norman Reedus doing stuff simulator comes to PC on July 14, with modest system requirements as befitting a port of a late-life PlayStation 4 game. You’ll need beefier hardware for 4K but for 1080p previous-generation graphics hardware will do just fine.
Your PC must be this powerful to play Death Stranding. Kojima’s Norman Reedus doing stuff simulator comes to PC on July 14, with modest system requirements as befitting a port of a late-life PlayStation 4 game. You’ll need beefier hardware for 4K but for 1080p previous-generation graphics hardware will do just fine.