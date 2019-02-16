Dear Kotaku Readers,



Hi! I’m Zachary Zwiezen, but most folks call me Zack. I have some news for you. Starting today, I’m officially your new weekend editor.

I’m sure you have some questions and maybe even some concerns. So let me try and help ease your concerns and answer your questions.

Right now you might be wondering: Who the hell is this Zack guy? Well, I’m a guy who has written about video games for a few different sites including Kill Screen and USgamer. If you’re a regular reader of Kotaku you might have seen my name appear on the site already. I’ve been covering GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 for Kotaku for the past two years or so.

Recently, I did some guest weekend editing. I wrote about Yaddle and Angry Birds. Somehow, after writing stuff like that Kotaku’s staff still wanted me to become their official weekend editor. Why? I have no idea. I like to think Stephen Totilo is a huge Yaddle fan.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

What will my weekend content look like? That’s a great question dear reader. Here’s my honest answer: I have no idea. I mean, I will for sure write about GTA and Red Dead, I play those games a lot. I’ll also write about Star Wars and Resident Evil, because I love those franchises very much. But beyond that, I can’t really say what my weekends will look like.

I know I want my weekend content to feel surprising, weird, fun and cool. Oh I desperately want to be cool. It’s why I play battle royale games and use TikTok. I want to showcase a neat video on YouTube, talk about a weird arcade game and then share with you a story about interesting stats. I guess I’m going for a very random and varied flow of gaming content.

I hope you enjoy most of it!

I also want to tell you, in this weird letter format that I have chosen for some reason, that I’m excited to take on this weekend editor role.

A little behind the scenes information: As weekend editor I have to write, edit and post my own stories. The rest of the staff is out enjoying their weekend break. Feedback from others is at a minimum. It can feel like I’m all alone out here sometimes.

But then I read your comments.

They make me laugh, notify me of typos and share new information with me. Kotaku readers are (mostly) a great bunch of folks and I’m always happy to read the comments. So thanks for making this job easier and more enjoyable!

If you want to follow me outside of Kotaku, I’m on Twitter. Anyways, thanks for reading!

Your new weekend editor,

Zack Zwiezen