Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Puts A New Spin On Captain America: Civil War

When it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe lore, few things have been more impactful than Captain America: Civil War, which signaled a seismic shift in the MCU’s future by introducing characters and moments Marvel fans still gush about. The seminal film is largely remembered for the jaw-dropping introductions of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU. But, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, that wouldn’t have happened.

In Episode 4, titled “Hitting the Big Time,” Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is informed by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) of the ratification of The Sokovia Accords, the governmental oversight measures that most notably required super-powered individuals to register with their respective governments. In Civil War, its passage divided superhero leaders Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) over whether superheroes should sign it or not, forcing others like Black Panther and Spider-Man to choose opposing sides. These differences come to a head during an intense all-out brawl among some of Marvel’s fiercest fighters at the Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany.

In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Parker is not part of that fight, and instead finds out about it from a news report. Osborn tells Parker he’s his “own hero” when the young web slinger asks if the Avengers will patch it up, implying the fractured group’s reunion still hasn’t happened yet. In Civil War, Spider-Man’s involvement sets the foundation for this relationship with his mentor Tony Stark, who uncovers Parker’s identity as Spider-Man and gives him an upgraded Spider-Man suit in exchange for joining his team against Captain America.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man acts as a sort of parallel universe in which Osborn takes the place of Stark, uncovering Parker’s identity in the series’ third episode and offering him a suit upgrade in the fourth. I doubt Marvel would ever make a series named Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and turns its lovable character into a villain. But, Parker’s relationship with Stark in Civil War was a catalyst for him joining the Avengers and following in his mentor’s footsteps. Given Osborn’s storied history as a nefarious character known as the Green Goblin, his partnership with Parker will, at least, delay Spider-Man’s entry into the Avengers, and, at worst, make him their enemy.

Another wrinkle in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is that Parker’s fandom is reserved for Captain America, not Iron Man, which could be a foreshadowing of issues to come. In the series’ fourth episode, Osborn lays out his plan for Parker to represent the next generation of superheroes after the Avengers’ destructive involvement in the events of the first two Avengers films left parts of the world decimated without any superhero accountability. In this alternate reality, Civil War didn’t introduce Spider-Man to the MCU; instead, he’s being led on an uncharted path that potentially results in him being the leader of the world’s next era of protectors. Or, maybe it leads him to disappointing Osborn, driving him to madness, and eventually ending with the inventor dead.

Either way, we’ll be tuned in for the next few Wednesdays to find out.