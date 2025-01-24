Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Shows New Variations Of Marvel Favorites

In a newly released featurette on the upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, head writer Jeff Trammell says the Disney+ show will be “bringing a lot to the table that those other Spider-Man shows may not have been able to do.” And if a glimpse of who’s joining the animated party is any indication, he may actually be underselling what we’re about to get.

In a little over 90 seconds, we get a deeper look into the Marvel favorites that’ll be part of Marvel Studios’ first Spider-Man TV series. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) still looks menacingly cool in the cel-shaded animation, Doctor Strange still has that ancient mystical aura about him, and Scorpion looks less like a lizard man and more like a mercenary in a protective suit with a tail. All around, the cast of characters has our fanboy senses tingling.

Trammell also says the show will have “different takes on classic characters,” before showing off a few that really push the show outside the margins of Marvel canon. We first see a blonde woman wearing a laser-shooting helmet that bears more than a passing resemblance to the head of infamous Spider-Man foe Rhino, which could imply she’s a variation on the character in this continuity. The most surprising new addition, however, comes near the end of the video when what looks like a version of Venom appears, with claws, horns coming out of its head, and a hairy back very reminiscent of Sabertooth’s. Remember, executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt already made it publicly known that a moment happens in this series that breaks its story away from the MCU canon timeline. These different character variations could definitely be the show’s way of driving that point home.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Everyone Knows | Disney+

With fan favorites being remixed, and early fan reactions of the show being overwhelmingly positive, it’s only a matter of time before the series debuts on January 29 and becomes our latest obsession.