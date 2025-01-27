Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Is Greenlit For Season 3 Before Season 1 Premiere

When it comes to the upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it seems Marvel and Disney follow the philosophy expressed by rapper Common on his Grammy-nominated hit “The Light”: “It doesn’t take all day to recognize sunshine.” They don’t need the public’s reception to recognize they have a multi-season hit on their hands. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, revealed in a recent interview with The Movie Podcast that not only is Marvel Studios’ first Spider-Man TV series ready for Season 2, but Season 3 has already been approved.

Winderbaum attests that he’s read all of the scripts for Season 2, and the team behind the show is already “halfway through the animatics.” As for what happens beyond that, he confirms “we’re greenlit for through season 3, so in a couple weeks I’m going to hear [head writer Jeff Trammell’s] pitch for the third season.”

Given the fact that Disney+ original series can get cancelled after one season despite being one of the two most streamed series on the platform, renewing a series for two seasons before the public has even seen the first episode is a good sign they’re sitting on a goldmine. Last week we were introduced to some of the unique additions Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will introduce to Marvel fans, including new variations of traditional Spider-Man villains Rhino and Venom. While it’s been made explicitly clear that this series is not in the same MCU timeline as Tom Holland’s Spidey, Hudson Thames, who voices the hero in both What If?... and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, told ScreenRant that he would love to do a live-action crossover:

“That is literally on my dream board to do that. So when this series happened, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it feels like almost that!’ So I would absolutely love to do that.”

We’ll see if Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can trap our attention in its web of animated thrills enough for three seasons when its first one debuts on January 29 on Disney+.