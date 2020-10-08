Your Fall 2020 Anime Guide

It’s October. Things have been tough. We should take a break. We should watch anime.
Have a look below at what anime are airing during this fall’s season. Are there any you are especially into? Let us know in the comments.
Adachi and Shimamura
Studio: Tezuka Productions
Genre: Drama, Girls Love, School, Slice of Life, Romance
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls develop feelings for each other.
Akudama Drive
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A futuristic Osaka is overrun with criminals called Akudama.
Anime Kapibara-san
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation | L’esprit
Genre: Comedy, Short Anime
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s a short-form anime about Capybara.
Assault Lily
Studio: Shaft
Genre: Action, Magic, Military
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Magical anime girls wield enormous blades to protect us all.
Attack on Titan: The Final Season
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Military
Premiere Date: December 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here it is, you’ve been waiting, Attack on Titan’s final season.
A3! Season Autumn and Winter
Studio: P.A.WORKS | Studio 3Hz
Genre: Drama, Idols, Music Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young actress rebuilds a stage troupe filled with beautiful anime boys.
By the Grace of the Gods
Studio: Maho Film
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A man dies and is reborn in a magical world where he goes on adventures and has good fun.
The Day I Became A God
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A student’s life changes forever when he meets a purple-haired girl who tells him the world is ending in thirty days.
Dogeza de Tanondemita
Studio: Adonero
Genre: Ecchi
Premiere Date: October 14
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a guy bows before girls and asks to see their underwear.
Dragon’s Dogma
Studio: Sublimation
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: September 17
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this adaptation of the Capcom game, the protagonist hunts down a dragon that destroyed his village.
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This a reboot of the 1992 Dragon Quest anime.
Dropout Idol Fruit Tart
Studio: Feel
Genre: Comedy, Idols, Music
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Failed idols get together to try to finally find success.
D4DJ First Mix
Studio: Sanzigen
Genre: Music
Premiere Date: October 30
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school girls take a turn as DJs.
Eagle Talon: Golden Spell
Studio: DLE
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this comedy anime, the villains are the humorous protagonists trying to take over the world.
Eternity: Shinya no Nurekoi Channel
Studio: Seven
Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This steamy adult-aimed anime is packed with anime men and women getting all hot and bothered.
Fushigi Dagashiya: Zenitendou
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Mystery
Premiere Date: September 8
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A mysterious candy store sells sweets that can make people’s lives better...or much worse.
Golden Kamuy Season 2
Studio: Geno Studio
Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Military
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a former soldier who became a miner to provide for his best friend’s widow until one day when he heard about a trove of hidden gold.
Grand Blues!
Studio: DMM.futureworks, W-Toon Studio
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is a cuted-up version of Grandblue Fantasy, the popular RPG.
The Gymnastics Samurai
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An aging gymnastic gives it one last shot.
Haikyu!! Season 4, 2nd Cour
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The fourth season of the volleyball anime Haikyu!! continues.
Hallelujah: Fated Choice
Studio: Yokohama Anime Lab
Genre: Adventure, Supernatural
Premiere Date: September 28
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is an interactive Monster Strike anime in which viewers get to pick select one of two choices for a different ending.
Higurashi: When They Cry - New
Studio: Passione
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Psychological
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A school boy moves to a new town where something terrifying is lurking under the surface.
Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Drama, Music
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Beautiful anime boys face off in rap battles.
Idolish 7: Second Beat!
Studio: Troyca
Genre: Idols, Music
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The idols from Idolish 7 are back for another season of boy band anime stylings.
Ikebukuro West Gate Park
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A fruit vendor gets caught up in the Tokyo underworld.
I’m Standing on a Million Lives
Studio: Maho Film
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high schooler and his buddies find themselves in a fantasy world where they are forced to go on quests to stay alive.
The Irregular at Magic High School
Studio: Eight Bit
Genre: Action, School, Magic
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternate universe where magic is genetic, students attend a magic high school.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime about a love-hungry young adventurer who befriends a goddess and joins her adventure-seeking crew.
Is The Order A Rabbit? Bloom
Studio: Encourage Films
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls work at a maid cafe and hijinks ensue.
Iwakakeru! Sport Climbing Girls
Studio: WIT Studio | Studio Massket
Genre: Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls do their best in the world of competitive rock climbing.
Jujutsu Kaisen
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Drama, Magic, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: An athletic high school student picks the occult club over a sports team.
Kaeru no Pickles
Studio: Sunny Gapen
Genre: Music, Short Anime
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s a cute short-form anime about cute frogs.
King’s Raid: Successors of the Will
Studio: OLM | Sunrise Beyond
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a long period of peace, a knight finds himself battling menacing demons.
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear
Studio: EMT Squared
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl who spends all her time inside playing games finds herself transported inside one.
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Idols, Music, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Members of a high school idol club do their best to keep their group going.
Maesetsu! Opening Act
Studio: Studio Gokumi | AXsiZ
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about four girls with big dreams.
Magatsu Wahrheit Zuerst
Studio: Yokohama Anime Lab
Genre: Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 13
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Young people try to make their way in an Imperial city with predictions of an impending disaster looming.
Moriarty the Patriot
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Drama, Crime, Psychological
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows William James Moriarty, who would become Sherlock Holmes’ arch-rival.
Mr. Osomatsu Season 3
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The zany anime about the Osomatsu sextuplets returns for a third season.
Noblesse
Studio: Production I
Genre: Action, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After an 820-year slumber, a noble with special powers finds himself in a different and modern world.
One Room 3rd Season
Studio: Zero-G
Genre: Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: With you as the protagonist, the lives of three anime girls unfold in your room.
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A knight finds himself smitten with a witch, with each belonging to rival, warring factions.
Ookami-san wa Taberaretai
Studio: Peakhunt
Genre: Ecchi
Premiere Date: September
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A teacher develops a relationship with a schoolgirl after he stops someone from stealing her skirt.
Otona Nya Koi No Shikata Ga Wakarane
Studio: Ether Kitten
Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A woman’s lackluster love life changes when she attends a dating party and meets a handsome dude.
Please Take My Brother Away! 4
Studio: Imagineer | Fanworks
Genre: Drama, School, Short Anime, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two siblings seem to fight endless, but little sis knows that her big brother will always be there for her.
Rail Romanesque
Studio: Saetta
Genre: Comedy, Short form, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In an alternate Japan universe, high school students organize a railroad festival to help revive the countryside.
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A bored, kidnapped princess is just trying to get some sleep in a demon’s castle.
Strike Witches Road to Berlin
Studio: David Production
Genre: Action, Comedy, Military
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Strike Witches, an anime in which girls fly around and shoot guns during World War II in an alternative universe.
Talentless Nana
Studio: Bridge
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows Nana and a group of high school students with special abilities.
That Is The Bottleneck
Studio: TIA | Studio Aqua
Genre: Short anime, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of convenience store employees.
Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You
Studio: Seven Arcs
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man hopes to marry a young woman who saved his life.
Tsukiuta. The Animation 2
Studio: Studio Pierrot Plus
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that follows the lives and struggles of Japanese boy band members.
Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina
Studio: C2C
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime tells the story of a witch on a journey across the world.
Warlords of Sigrdrifa
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Military
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A great pilot arrives from Japan to help save Japan from forces that threaten the whole Earth.
With A Dog And A Cat, Every Day Is Fun
Studio: Team Till Dawn
Genre: Comedy, Short Anime, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This short-form anime follows the daily adventures of an owner and her two pets.
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Adventure, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is a sequel to the classic anime Inuyasha.
DISCUSSION
I really liked the Sleepy Princess manga so I’ll probably be checking that out. Beyond that... man, I’m sick of idol anime and isekai.