You Will Break A Lot Of Noses In Fights In Tight Spaces

Screenshot : Mode 7

A new indie game looks to take action movie brawls and gamify the hell out of them. The result looks like a lot of broken bones.

From the indie studios Mode 7 (makers of Frozen Synapse) and Ground Shatter, Fights in Tight Spaces is a fighting game where all of your moves are performed by playing certain cards. Combat takes place in confined spaces laid out on a grid reminiscent of tactical games like XCOM.

Advertisement

Gif : Mode 7

While the silhouetted art style and carnage are reminiscent of Superhot, the way each room appears to be laid out like a puzzle reminds me of Into the Breach as well.



Here’s the full trailer:

Deck-building games are all the rage right now, and most of them, like Slay the Spire and SteamWorld Quest, have all used card mechanics to deliver unique spins on their respective genres. Hopefully Fights in Tight Spaces does too.



Advertisement

It’s due out later this year on PC.