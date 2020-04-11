Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

You Wanna Fight?

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsPhotomodeStar WarsVirtual PhotographyScreenshotsphotographyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @Rosapexa (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @DpDwarf (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken (Twitter)
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Soul Calibur VI
Screenshot: @InquistorAles (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
GT Sport
Screenshot: @Snow8098 (Twitter)
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @RDNA_2 (Twitter)
The Division 2
Screenshot: @Gorigoritoufu (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @thejotamo (Twitter)
“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi ass up and down this ship.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

