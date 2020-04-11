You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.



Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @Rosapexa ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @DpDwarf ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @StefanieMcMaken ( Twitter

Death Stranding Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Soul Calibur VI Screenshot : @InquistorAles ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

GT Sport Screenshot : @Snow8098 ( Twitter

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : @RDNA_2 ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @Gorigoritoufu ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @thejotamo ( Twitter

“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi ass up and down this ship.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



