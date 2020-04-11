You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.
“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi ass up and down this ship.”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.