Today on Highlight Reel we have tiny pirates, explosive entrances, unreasonable Far Cry 5 NPCs, and much more!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - CSI Egypt - Sasha Palacio
- A Way Out - homerun - Torao26
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Squ1d26
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - GCNFoo
- Rainbow Six Siege - slayermonster0
- Far Cry 5 - friendly ai - dasMEHDI
- Onward - Shooting the m249 one handed.- Mitch Stoner
- Fortnite BR - I don’t know if I should feel good about this. - hola_ahi
- Fortnite BR - boop - Thorgal140
- Fortnite BR - Chair OP - DrLupo
- Sea of Thieves- in and out - Nick Got Cakes
- Sea of Thieves - Explosive Entrance - louieftw23
- Sea of Thieves - Booty - JHumps_
- Sea of Thieves - “Let me show you how to ring a bell like a man... like a PIRATE!” - Nuts
- Sea of Thieves - When a pirate enters a cannon their body becomes tiny. - Emppulis
- Sea of Thieves - Too Drunk - Daniel Rochford
- Sea of Thieves - Relax Takenotes
