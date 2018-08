I don’t mean “oh you can play old games on your phone”, everyone knows that. I mean playing old games using an actual floppy disk drive.



This video by LGR shows how its done, using a phone’s USB port to hook up a drive, get it working and read by the phone and then allowing you to play ancient PC games like, in this case, Commander Keen.

Obviously this is a guide for Android phones. This is...not really an iPhone kinda deal.