Lots and lots of people want to play Bloodborne on their PC, and with the game’s addition to the PS Now lineup, you can do that.



If you’re one of those people who does not have access to a Playstation 4, does have access to a PC, and is hankering to play Bloodborne, here’s how you do it:

Go to the PS Now website and download the PS Now app.

Create a new PSN username and sign in (or use your current username if you already have a Playstation product of some sort). Subscribe to PS Now. There is a 7 day free trial, but it gets a little pricey after that at $19.99 for one month and then various discounts for multiple months after that. Plug in a compatible controller for PS Now. This can be a PS4 controller, a PS3 controller, or some controllers that use Xinput. You should research if you have a controller that is compatible before you race out to buy a new controller. Click on Bloodborne in the app to launch it. Experience the joy of playing this game on your PC.

Obviously this is not the ideal way to play Bloodborne on PC. PS Now is a game streaming service, meaning that you are playing a game that is hosted on a server somewhere. What you are seeing is an image of that game you are playing being streamed to you.

Image: PS Now

Bloodborne has not been ported. This is not a PC game. You are just playing a game on Sony’s PS4. But if you don’t have access to a PS4, this is going to be your best option for experiencing Bloodborne currently.



That said, I played through a bit of the opening of the game, and things were totally fine. The image was a little grainy at some points during stream quality, but it did not interrupt gameplay, and I did not experience any real lag or delay between my button presses and what happened on the screen. I was able to actually play the game, dodge attacks, and do all of those fiddly things that Bloodborne demands of a player.