GIF [GIF via Cerevo]

In Sword Art Online, the blade main character Kirito carries is the Elucidator. A full-scale replica is coming out, and it not only looks like the anime’s popular sword, but is packed full of hi-tech features.



The sword has an internal 6-axis sensor, so its sound effects can correspond to how it is swung. It also has 2,000 LED lights, a voice recognition feature, and smartphone connectivity.

The 1/1 scale Elucidator is slated to be released in mid-2018. Price has not yet been announced.