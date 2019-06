The Mass Effect games are third-person by design, but that hasn’t stopped LordEmil1 from creating a mod that lets PC gamers play the best of them—Mass Effect 2—from a first-person perspective.



You can’t play the whole game like this, as combat isn’t working properly due to clipping issues, but everything else, from wandering to conversations, looks fantastic.

Here’s the Normandy:

Somebody please get this working properly in VR asap.

You can download the mod here.