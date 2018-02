GIF

Hairy arms and all.

This wonderful little mod by MyNameIs adds stuff like D.Va’s mech from Overwatch to Doom (well, GZDoom, the modern platform for it). It’s more than a quick little joke: once summoned, you can stomp around the map shooting stuff to your heart’s content.

The mod, called OverDOOM, also introduces a bunch of other Overwatch weapons to the classic shooter, as you can see in this video by DrUberWaffles.

If you want to download the mod, you can grab it here.