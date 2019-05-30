You can now pet the cat in Katana Zero. The excellent time-bending cyberpunk samurai slasher just got its first major update, which includes a hard mode with revamped levels and reworked bosses, a speedrun mode, new achievements, stealth fixes, and yes, the ability to pet a kitty.
You can now pet the cat in Katana Zero. The excellent time-bending cyberpunk samurai slasher just got its first major update, which includes a hard mode with revamped levels and reworked bosses, a speedrun mode, new achievements, stealth fixes, and yes, the ability to pet a kitty.