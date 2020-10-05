Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Odds and Ends

You Can Install And Run Crysis From An RTX 3090's VRAM

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nvidia
nvidiagtx 3090graphics cardscrysiscrysis 3pckotaku core
Illustration for article titled You Can Install And Run iCrysis /iFrom An RTX 3090s VRAM
Screenshot: Strife

The new RTX 3090 graphics card has 24GB of virtual memory, which is a lot. Enough to be able to install Crysis 3 on it, and then run it, all off the card.

Software engineer Strife used a program called GpuRamDrive to create a partition on the 3090, carving out 15GB to install the game, which left 9GB to handle it, more than enough for a game released 7.5 years ago. Enough to get it running in 4K and looking lovely, even.

Is this something you would ever need to do, or would even want to under normal circumstances? Uh, no. Is this something that is nevertheless cool as hell when presented with graphics cards that have 24GB of memory? Certainly.

