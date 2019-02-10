Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

You Can Find A Hidden Cat That Shoots Lasers In Brothers In Arm: Hell's Highway

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Easter Eggs
Gif: The Easter Egg Hunter (YouTube)

Some Easter eggs and secrets aren’t actually that hard to find. Sometimes they are even connected to achievements or trophies in-game, making them very easy to locate. But some secrets are much harder to find and honestly make me wonder how anyone ever finds these things.

The Easter Egg Hunter and Oddheader, two YouTubers who love video game secrets, collaborated to put together a recent video that showcases some really well hidden and hard to find Easter eggs.

One of my favorite discoveries they showcased in the video is a hidden weapon found in Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway. The secret gun is actually not a gun, but a cat that shoots laser or plasma orbs. Finding this Easter egg is not easy and involves shooting precise spots of a level in a certain order. None of these spots are marked and there is no indication that you are hitting them correctly.

How anyone found this is beyond me. It makes me want to load up some old games and shoot everything around me in different patterns. Who knows, maybe buried in some old shooter from the early 2000s is a hidden dog that shoots fire?

About the author

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

