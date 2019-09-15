Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Easter Egg Hunter (YouTube)

Sometimes when I’m playing a game and it ain’t great or I’m bored, I’ll wish I was playing something else. That usually means exiting the game and loading up a new video game. But there are some devs that have kindly tossed in a whole different game inside another game, letting players take a break from fighting to play some Breakout.



Over on YouTube, The Easter Egg Hunter released a video this week showcasing some of the best and oddest games hidden in other games.

For example, in Hitman (2016) players can actually play Minesweeper on a computer found in the game. To access this game a player will need to have an explosive rubber ducky and place it underneath a specific pole in the world. Once that has been done, for some reason, Minesweeper becomes available to play.

This isn’t a list of every instance of a hidden game inside another game. But a few of these I didn’t know about. This video also got me thinking about one of my favorite examples of a game in a game, which was Test Drive: Overdrive on the PS2. It had a playable version of Pong during loading screens. The game wasn’t great, so my brother and I ended up playing a lot of Pong instead of racing.