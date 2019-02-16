Screenshot: The Easter Egg Hunter (YouTube)

Far Cry New Dawn players are discovering that the wasteland of Hope County, Montana is littered with Easter Eggs to other Ubisoft games. Popular YouTube channel “The Easter Egg Hunter”put together a video showcasing some of the secrets players have already found in New Dawn.

Some of the secrets are small references to previous Far Cry games. For example, in an underground bunker you can find a small bobble head of Far Cry 3 villain Vaas.

Another YouTuber, Dan Allen, showcased that players can also find some Blood Dragon eggs in New Dawn. These eggs are from the Far Cry 5 mission where you help a director with his movie. You can even find a note from the director in New Dawn. This mission itself was a reference to the popular spin-off game, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Outside of Hope County, players have spotted a Rabbid. These strange creatures have starred in multiple Ubisoft games, even appearing alongside Mario and other Nintendo characters in a game that was similar to XCOM, because video games are really weird.

Screenshot: The Easter Egg Hunter (YoutTube)

The most impressive Easter Egg is a reference to the Splinter Cell franchise. Players can find a crashed plane, which looks very similar to the Paladin featured in Splinter Cell Blacklist. Once players go inside, they can find more references to Blacklist, including a computer that looks like the ShadowNet featured in that game and notes from Splinter Cell characters discussing the end of the world.



The best part of this Splinter Cell secret is that players can actually find Sam Fisher’s stealth suit, complete with tri-goggles. Once unlocked, players can don the famous sneaking suit and explore Hope County dressed as the master spy.

Considering last year Ubisoft had Sam Fisher pop up in Ghost Recon Wildlands, maybe this is another hint that we will finally get a new Splinter Cell game.

