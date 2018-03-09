Photo: Shinga (Twitter)

This isn’t an Initial D drawing. It’s not a page from the manga. You are looking at model cars painted like manga or anime art.



Incredible, no? This is the work of a talented Twitter user named Shinga, who says he painted them in the style of Initial D creator Shuichi Shigeno.

Here’s a look behind the scenes at Shinga’s process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, Gundam model builders have painted their creations in this style, but it’s the first time I’ve seen Initial D.

Advertisement