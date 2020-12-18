Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Yoshitaka Amano's Harley Quinn Cover Is So Good I'm Gonna Cry

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled Yoshitaka Amanos iHarley Quinn/i Cover Is So Good Im Gonna Cry
Image: DC Comics / Yoshitaka Amano

Stephanie Phillips, writer on DC Comics’ upcoming Harley Quinn comic series, recently shared an excellent variant cover from the first issue, provided by none other than legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

I’m not much of a comic reader these days but, damn, if this isn’t a tempting reason to get back into them. Amano is one of my favorite artists, video game-related or not, and his interpretation of Ms. Quinzel is nothing short of amazing.

Harley Quinn #1 hits shelves on March 23, 2021.

Ian Walker

DISCUSSION

toxicmicrobe
ToxicMicrobe

I almost wanna try comics cause of this. Almost.