Playtonic’s spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie returns with a fresh perspective later this year in Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. This time around the third person adventure of the original is replaced with a combination of overhead 3D platforming and 2.5D side-scrolling, a la Donkey Kong Country.



Playtonic calls it a 2D platforming adventure hybrid. When not participating in collect-a-thon 2D platforming levels, players will explore a 3D overworld filled with puzzles and non-player characters to chat with. The story involves helping Queen Phoebee restore order to the Royal Stingdom, so the sequel definitely has puns.

Hopefully the narrowed focus will make Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair tighter and less overwhelming than the original. We’ll find out more next week during E3.