Yoko Taro's New Game Turns Sega Classics Into Women

Today, Sega revealed the trailer for its new mobile game collaboration with Nier and Drakengard series creator Yoko Taro. As is tradition for any collaboration with Taro, this game’s elevator pitch trades in the bizarre twists only Taro’s mind can concoct: a gacha game that transforms Sega classics into waifus set in a dark future in which Sega controls society.



The game, whose announcement was teased earlier this week, is called 404 Game Re:set. In typical Yoko Taro fashion, you’ll be charged with taking on a corrupt, alternate version of Sega, which calls to mind that one Nier: Automata DLC in which you got to fight Square Enix execs. According to Video Games Chronicle, the text that flashed on the phone in the trailer read “Kill Sega” before dropping to the floor. Oh to have been a fly on the wall of that pitch meeting. However, the twist, because there’s always gotta be a twist with this dude, is that you won’t be fighting alone. By your side will be the waifu personifications of a bunch of classic Sega games.

“It’s a game that features Sega’s IP, so I thought Sega should be in the game, but I didn’t think Sega would want to see a game that portrayed it well, so I portrayed it negatively,” Taro said in the announcement trailer (as translated by VGC). “It’s a world that imagines that if things were to go well for Sega but then got out of control, it could end up like this.”



So far, the confirmed Sega games that will be getting hit with the waifu ray are After Burner, Out Run, Virtua Cop, and Virtua Fighter. In an interview with Famitsu, producer Gosuke Nakamura said there will be “many more” Sega girls for players to collect. This means there’s still a chance we will see him choose the definitive car-waifu from Daytona USA ya’ll. No copying the Transformers bishojo toy line, Taro. I’ll know.



A Google-translated tweet from the official 404 Game Re:set account describes the game’s setting as a “Sega country” that seeks to “deceive and control people.” The player character, in turn, will be charged with the task of “deliver[ing] the truth hidden by Sega to as many people as possible” and taking back the world from the maniacal Sega country.

Outside of Taro’s newest venture, the eccentric Emil-skull-wearing auteur has been contributing to the Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a anime from production studio A-1 Pictures. To keep the show interesting for viewers who’ve played Nier: Automata, the anime is combining routes A and B, concluding episodes with a fun puppet show that describes the game’s many endings, and has hidden coded messages for fans to decipher within its eye catches.



Although the Nier anime is currently on hiatus due to covid, that hasn’t stopped the mad lad from writing a 15-minute music video that expands upon the series’ lore. Time will tell whether or not Taro will include even more meta gameplay mechanics in 404 Game Re:set or if he’ll leave well enough alone with the gacha waifu sega classics concept. He is an unapologetic capitalist so expect some shenanigans down the road, mobile players.



404 Game Re:set is currently available to wishlist on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play store.