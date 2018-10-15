Yokai Watch 4, which Kotaku checked out at the Tokyo Game Show, has been delayed to next spring in Japan. It was supposed to be out winter 2018. Inazuma Eleven: Balance Of Ares, which was slated for this fall, has also be pushed back. It will be out this winter in Japan.
