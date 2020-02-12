Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Yggdra Union: We'll Never Fight Alone
Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone is coming to the eShop in Japan in March. The excellent tactical RPG originally came to the GBA in 2006 before later getting ported to PSP. It’s also on smartphones but only in Japan. It would be amazing to have on Switch.

