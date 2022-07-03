In case you’ve never seen our coverage of the event before, Yeticon isn’t like most other cosplay shows. Instead of taking place in a convention centre in a big American city, it’s held at the Blue Mo untain Resort in Ontario, Canada, which means our gallery is swapping hotel carpet backdrops for the beautiful Canadian countryside.



With a resort village, surrounding nature walks , a mountain coaster and swimming pools, it looks like one hell of a party, but for those of us too far away to have attended, we have the next best thing: a video and gallery of YetiCon shot by Mineralblu.

As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s credits and character/series information watermarked on the image below, and you can check out more of Mineralblu’s amazing work from other shows here.

THIS IS YETICON 2022 COMIC CON ANIME EXPO BEST SWIMSUIT COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO TORONTO CANADA FAN EXPO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

YetiCon, a show held every year in Canada’s Blue Mountains, is a cosplay con with a big focus on adventure stuff, ranging from toboggan rides to...drinking by the pool.



Advertisement

YetiCon is a cosplay show that’s held every year in the Blue Mountains NW of Toronto. In addition to being a cosplay con, it’s also one hell of a cosplay party, with attendees booking themselves in for a weekend of pool parties and adventure sports.