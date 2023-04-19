Incredible Superman Cosplay Shoot Isn't Using Photoshop

Maul is one of the best and most famous cosplayers on the planet, a man whose work we’ve featured here for everything from God of War to Assassin’s Creed to, repeatedly, The Witcher. His latest shoot, however, might well be his best yet.

To commemorate the anniversary of Superman’s comics debut back in 1938, Maul took to the skies above Cologne/Köln (home of GamesCom!) to pay tribute to a character who “is my absolute hero”. With a crane, some cables, harnesses and no small amount of bravery, Maul and Emilija Wellrock—playing Lois Lane—were hoisted above the city to hold up a van, a helicopter and each other.

To pull it off of course required a whole team of folks working behind the scenes. Firstly, it should be noted, Maul—who has stuntman training—didn’t just wake up one day and bankroll this whole thing from his billionaire cosplay holdings; the shoot was sponsored by Pringles, as many big-budget cosplay features are these days.

He had to work with Warner Bros. and DC as well, along with Production Concept, a film and effects studio that specialises in these kind of vehicular stunts. Parallel Life, a company that works with TV and movie studios to create top-shelf costumes, made Maul’s suit (it’s black in keeping with his favourite Superman comic). Jun Kim took the photos, with eosAndy—another person we’ve featured here a lot—on editing duties.

All that organisation and work was more than worth it, though, when you see the results. Maul and Wellrock ended up getting hoisted 70 metres (230 feet) into the air above the city for most of the shots:

With the exception being this one taken on the ground, with Maul (and a crane) holding up a van:

And yes, OK, there had to be a little bit of editing required to get rid of the wires, but that doesn’t count.

You can see the full gallery of shots at Maul’s Facebook page, and below is the first of two short videos showing some of the preparation work that went into it all:

And here’s a clip uploaded by Wellrock showing the pair taking off: