News
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Star Wars
Star WarsLEGO Star Warslego star wars: the skywalker sagaNewsmetapost
Screenshot: WB Games/ Lucasfilm

Yesterday a video on the official Star Wars Youtube page revealed an October 20 release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, no social media accounts confirmed this date and we got no response from WB Games about the date. The video is now private, so it seems the date was revealed early or was wrong.

