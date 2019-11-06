Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Yes, This Gundam Helmet Was Knitted

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: wavemomchan
Twitter user Namio’s hobby isn’t just knitting, but knitting woolen Gundam helmets.

It took days to knit each helmet. The RX-178 Gundam Mk-II helmet, for example, took four days, with Namio knitting morning to night for two of those. The result is glorious. Perfect for winter, too. 

Yes, that’s a knitted face mask. With the helmet, apparently it’s very warm—hot, even.

And when the helmet is not being worn, it’s perfect for bewildering cats. 

