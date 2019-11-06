Yes, This Gundam Helmet Was Knitted

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Twitter user Namio’s hobby isn’t just knitting, but knitting woolen Gundam helmets.



It took days to knit each helmet. The RX-178 Gundam Mk-II helmet, for example, took four days, with Namio knitting morning to night for two of those. The result is glorious. Perfect for winter, too .

Yes, that’s a knitted face mask. With the helmet, apparently it’s very warm—hot, even.

And when the helmet is not being worn, it’s perfect for bewildering cats.